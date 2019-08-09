'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridi Yojana' to be launched in Hry on Aug 21

Fatehabad, Aug 9 (PTI) The Haryana government will launch the 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna' on August 21 under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given to each family having annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora with all the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners through video conferencing in Chandigarh on Friday, an official statement said.Addressing a function here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "The government is going to start a new scheme under which Rs 6,000 per annum will be deposited in the bank accounts of families with annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh so that premium of welfare schemes of the government, pension scheme and crop insurance will be paid automatically from the bank accounts of the needy families".Khattar said that the previous government had given plots of 100 square yards each to the poor families but till date those families have not been able to get possession of these plots. PTI SUN DPB