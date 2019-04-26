scorecardresearch
Mulayam admitted to hospital for routine medical checkup

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Friday for a routine medical checkup after he complained of weakness. Yadav was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and was examined by a team of doctors, said Amit Agarwal, the hospital's chief medical superintendent. Agarwal said Yadav has mild uncontrolled diabetes, adding that he would discharged in the evening. PTI ABNHMB

