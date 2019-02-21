Mulayam criticises his party alliance with BSP

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Thursday showed his displeasure over the alliance forged by his son and party president Akhilesh Singh Yadav with the Bahujan Samaj Party. Addressing party workers at the SP headquarters here, Mulayam Singh Yadav made clear that he was unhappy with Mayawatis BSP being given half of the seats in the alliance for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The remarks come days after the SP patriarch created a stir in Parliament, saying he wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power.PTI ABN ASHASH