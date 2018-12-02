Mulberry farming being promoted in J&K

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) The Sericulture Development Department in Jammu and Kashmir is planning an extensive urban mulberry plantation drive in the coming season, officials said on Sunday. Reviewing the mulberry plantation works in Jammu division here, Director sericulture Gulzar Ahmad said action plans have been formulated and anticipatory measures taken for the urban plantation drive's successful launch in all major towns of the state, including the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. The state will provide free delivery of mulberry plants to the doorstep of individuals as part of the drive, Ahmad said. The drive will be taken up at vacant land sites, road-sides and government office premises. Under the first phase, as many as 50,000 improved varieties of mulberry plants would be sowed in the municipal limits of the cities and major towns with active support of concerned municipal corporations, development authorities, municipalities and other departments, he said. He said the planting of such improved varieties with high oxygen releasing capacity in urban areas will play multiple role in arresting pollution, conserving environment and beautifying public areas. These plants shall prove green reservoirs with provision of foliage for silkworm rearing, Ahmad said. The director said special teams are being constituted for the successful launch of the programmes, who would ensure proper upkeep and nourishment of the plants in coordination with concerned departments and agencies. He said Sericulture Development Department is making an all-out effort to reach out to the desired target groups for rejuvenating and expanding the silkworm rearing activities being highly profitable with little investment and quick returns. PTI TAS INDIND