Mulling declaring Ayodhya, Lord Krishna's birthplace in Ayodhya as pilgrim centres: UP govt

Lucknow, Nov 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Monday said it was contemplating declaring 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya and Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura as pilgrim centres so that the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian items was completely stopped there. Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma told PTI seers and crores of devotees had demanded that the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor be banned in Ayodhya and Mathura. "Honouring their demands, the state government is working to declare the area around 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya and the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura as pilgrim centres. Once this happens, a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor will automatically come into effect," he said. Sharma said Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Giriraj ji and Sapt Kosi Parikrama area of Govardhan had already been declared pilgrim centres, where there is ban on sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor.