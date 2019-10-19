Multi-arts festival to focus on therapeutic benefits of dance, music

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The 7th edition of International Arts Festival, while celebrating Indian art forms, will aim to understand the therapeutic benefits of dance and music.Organised by Rays of Wisdom Society, in association with Ministry of Culture and Rajasthan Tourism, the multi-arts festival will open at Shriram Centre for Performing Arts here on October 30."Art in any form is therapeutic; be it dance or music. There is a deep-set connection between the soul and the impact dance or music has on it. Music helps keep your brain engaged throughout the aging process, listening and playing music is great tool. "It provides a total brain workout. Research shows that listening to music can reduce stress, anxiety, depression, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, memory, etc," the organisers said. The festival will open with an Odissi dance performance on the theme of Vedas by danseuse and festival director Reela Hota."If you see ancient cultures, the symbols, instruments, languages, and customs have so many similarities as they were made by intuitive wisdom developed by contemplation. By bringing them together in an interesting way, we hope to showcase this commonality," she said.The event, which will host scholars and artistes from Germany, England, and India, will next witness a Raga-Jazz fusion by Grammy winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and German guitarist Matthias Muller. "Classical music soothes your heart. The manner in which a musician travels from one note to another can be so heart touching that it can give you a sense of spiritual trance. The listener and practitioner will forget his tensions and troubles and will be purified," Bhatt said.The day two of the festival will witness Girish Karnad's famous play "Rakt-Kalyan" directed by theatre veteran Santanu Bose. The play will be followed by a lecture-demonstration on "Music and the Mind" and how music therapy aids in improving mental Health by Margaret Lobo, FRSA, Founder of Otakar Kraus Music Trust (OKMT), UK. PTI MAHMAH