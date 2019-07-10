Multi-Mode Transportation System Is the Future of Indian Logistics Business: SRC Express Cargo

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaThe proposed hike of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess on automobile fuels have attracted irk from across the industry sectors. While the proposed hike is seen as a major contributor to inflation, SRC Express Cargo, Indias leading logistics solution company feels it would pave the way for the multi-mode transportation system. In her first maiden budget, Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman proposed hiking the duty and cess on petrol and diesel by ?2 per litre each. The step was widely criticized by the industries as it increases the cost of road transportation and impacts concerned industries depended on it. Hence, it is inevitable for the logistics sector to look beyond road transportation. Fuel cost hike certainly increases the cost of road transportation. Higher the fuel costs mean a higher price burden passed on to end customers. With the constant increase and decrease in fuel prices, Logistics companies are now forced to restructure their operations in order to sustain in the market. Hence, multi-mode transportation is rapidly emerging as a viable option for the logistics service providers, said Mr. Rajesh Nigam, Director of SRC Express Cargo. SRC Express Cargo is a pioneer in the movement of shipments by rail transport at an affordable cost. The company has a proven track record of on-time delivery through Rail and Air. The company also has an SLR lease agreement with the Indian Railway. The company hailed the budget for various key announcements for infrastructural development such as Industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, state road networks to be developed in the second phase of Bharatmala project. Mr. Nigam said that the proposed projects would be a massive push to the growth of the logistics industry in India in the next five years. Headquartered in Mumbai, SRC Express Cargo has a wide clientele across the industry verticals. The company is big on offering value-added services to its customers to maintain long term customer loyalty. As the Monsoon has approached, the company has come up with shrink packaging offer at a very minimal cost to avoid any damages to goods. This service is also extended to delicate and expensive products. About SRC Express Cargo The journey of Transportation business started in the year 2008. Today the organization is popularly known as SRC Express Cargo Pvt Ltd and reflects the speed and timely delivery. The train services are among the best, no matter how small or big the cargo, it is handled with care. We have PAN India Train, Air & surface movement Including East and North East being dominant. In today's era of swift communication, providing adequate services to our clients in the least possible time has always been our dream and vision. SRC Express Cargo Pvt. Ltd tries to cater to this objective of the customers by providing them with one of the most customized, fastest, dedicated, economical and reliable domestic services. Being in the industry for close to a decade the needs of the clients are well known and an apt solution is provided to them. We have a long list of satisfied clients who are giants in their sector. We handle 100 to 200+Tones of materials per day. We have our VPs & SLRs with committed space for deliveries PAN India. In SRC Express Cargo, we carry out same day delivery shipments by Air to all Major Cities as SRC Express is tied up with all Airlines. We are a multifaceted company supported by a strong team of dedicated experienced professionals. Our fleet vehicles encompass all types of trucks, currently, 150 vehicles are dedicated to various clients. We ensure shipments from various locations of the customer PAN India, under a single contract. We have Registration certificate of leaseholder with a central railway in category 'A' till 2021. We are ISO 9001-2015 CERTIFIED. PWRPWR