Multi-platinum Hitmaker Jonas Blue

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Following a blockbuster 2018 led by multiple global smash singles and the release of debut album Blue, unstoppable UK producer/songwriter Jonas Blue has released his new hit-in-waiting What I Like About You featuring the exciting Danish pop artist Theresa Rex.Capturing all the feel and excitement of early love, What I Like About Yous narrative comes from the perspective of a rebellious relationship, wrapped up in the stratospheric electronic soundscape that has cemented Jonas Blues position as a superstar dance producer and master pop songwriter.Listen to What I Like About You: JonasBlue.lnk.to/whatilikeaboutyou Watch The Lyric Video: JonasBlue.lnk.to/whatilikeaboutyoulyricvidKeeping true to Jonas track record of giving a global platform to exciting new artists, the track features stunning lead vocals from Danish pop artist Theresa Rex, who has been making a name for herself after starring on the huge hit Martin Jensen track 'Solo Dance. Jonas says, From the moment I heard Theresas voice on Solo Dance I knew I wanted to work with her at some point. She has such a unique tone with so much emotion and character in every word that she sings. Im really happy to again be pushing new talent forward. Ever since he burst into the global conscience with Fast Car, a cover of Tracey Chapmans classic, Jonas has accumulated more than 7 billion streams, 38 million singles sales, has 5 BRIT Award nominations to his name, 4 top 5 UK singles and has been certified platinum over 120 times around the world. Having scored one of the summers biggest global hits with the irrepressible Rise, featuring the former Vine sensations-turned-chart newcomers Jack & Jack, Jonas Blue owned the autumn with Polaroid, his long-rumoured collaboration with Liam Payne. But in true Jonas style, he threw a surprise into the mix in the shape of Lennon Stella, the Nashville TV series actress making her pop debut. So much has changed for the man who, until 2017, was still making music in his dads garage, but his drive remains the same. Now with his own label, Blue Future, established to promote the new talent that he continues to discover, and with a schedule that takes him all around the world all year, he could afford to sit back and take stock. But moving forward is what Jonas Blue has always been about. What I Like About You Ft Theresa Rex is out now, Buy/Stream here: JonasBlue.lnk.to/whatilikeaboutyou