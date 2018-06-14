Multi-product SEZ launched at Mahindra World City in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) State Industry Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat today launched the multi-product special economic zone (SEZ) in Mahindra World City, Rajasthan.

"Rajasthan has been an exporter of investors but the situation has changed now and we are now importing investors by creating an eco-system for industries," Shekhawat said.

The multi-product SEZ will create opportunities for diverse sectors like auto ancillaries, food processing, processed construction materials, medical devices, apparels, gems and jewellery.

The government has taken several initiatives to push investment in the state and expressed hope that the new project will accelerate development and create job opportunities, he added.

Mahindra World City, a joint venture by the Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), was established in 2006.