Multi-screening Around the World

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Facebook visits over 700 living rooms in 6 countries with eye square MUMBAI, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eye square and Facebook were honored to present the joint multi-screen ethnography at the AUDIENCExSCIENCE 2019 conference by the US Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) on the 16th of April. The study was presented by Susann Szukalski (Senior Research Consultant, eye square) and Stephen Gray (Consumer Researcher, Facebook). Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942533/eye_square_Multiscreen_Pexels.jpg How do people all over the world watch television today? How do they distribute their attention between television and smartphone? Which apps are used in parallel while watching TV? Facebook has conducted the most comprehensive global multi-screen eye tracking ethnography ever with eye square (Germany, France, England, USA, Brazil, Indonesia). eye square visited 544 households of 763 Facebook users aged 18+ who were watching TV in different constellations (alone, with a partner, friend or child) and were able to use their smartphones at the same time. For the measurement, eye square used a unique, mobile combination of HD eye tracking, content recording and coding. Not only attention windows on the different devices were determined, but also which content could be seen on which screen. Results: While content runs on TV, viewers look 28% of the time at their smartphones. During TV ad breaks, the smartphone becomes the most important pastime (55% of the time spent on the small screen). Multi-screening in ad breaks is even more common in Brazil and Indonesia than in Western Europe and the USA. In all countries social media is the most important app category used on smartphones - apps from the Facebook family occupy 3 of the 5 top places of the most used multiscreen apps globally. "Media use is changing constantly and globally in completely different ways. In Asian markets, brand communication is carried out in different forms than in Europe and users have different habits to respond to this communication," says Dr. Matthias Rothensee, Research Director at eye square. "But current and statistically reliable data is also important for national advertisers to understand where their buyers are today and to stay in touch with them. Our study provides valuable insights into how users compose their media mix today and what marketers can learn from it." About eye square: eye square is a psychologically oriented, international market research institute. We specialize in the fields of user experience, brand and media and shopper experience. Right from the start, eye square pioneered the use of eye tracking for user and market research. Based on our experience, we have built up one of the largest databases of commercial eye-tracking and emotional measurement data worldwide. These data allow us to benchmark how users experience new websites, mobile applications products, advertisements and marketing materials against established biomarkers. eye square's extensive client portfolio includes major companies such as eBay, LG Electronics, Allianz, Facebook, Google, Tencent, P&G, just to mention a few. With headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and five other international offices, our teams conduct their innovative projects in all parts of the world. For more information, visit http://www.eye-square.com PWRPWR