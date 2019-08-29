Multi-stakeholder forum hosted in Delhi for bringing innovative solutions

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) More than 350 participants from various sectors, including government, business and civil society on Thursday converged in the national capital to workout innovative solutions for societal change, officials said.The forum incorporated a collective learning, collaboration and knowledge exchange, around four tracks or 'Solution Circles' -- 'Transform 4 Scale', 'Innovative Financing', '#TechTonic' and 'Social Behaviour Change', organisers said."Since many societal problems are complex, they either are slow to change or have solutions that have failed to scale. Knowledge sharing and constant engagement through innovation constitutes newer opportunities that have the potential to bring about societal change," the organisers said in a statement. Representatives from government, business and civil society convened in the city to attend the forum 'Catalysing Social Impact 2019', a forum to solve complex societal problems, it said."While the forum largely focuses on India and its socio-economic issues, the participants and the benefit of expected outcomes will not be limited to India as solutions can be contextualised to other social development issues around the world," Catalyst Management Services (CMS), which organised the forum, said in the statement.The forum has been organised in partnership with sectoral players who would like to see large-scale social impact in a sustainable and cost-effective way, it said. PTI KND KJ