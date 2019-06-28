Multi-state earthquake preparedness exercise in NCR on Friday

Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) A multi-state mega mock exercise on earthquake preparedness will be conducted in the national capital region on Friday, an official statement said here. The mega exercise will be carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will participate in this mock exercise from Faridabad. An Emergency Centre will be set up at Chandigarh under the supervision of Haryana Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava, the statement issued by the Haryana government here Thursday said. Haryana's Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts will participate in this exercise. In the drill, a major earthquake scenario will be simulated with its origin in west of Gurugram along with Jaipur Ridge and the Sohna fault line. It will be assumed that electricity, water and telecommunication services will get damaged in the quake. As many as 18 districts of NCR will participate in the exercise, including three from Uttar Pradesh and all 11 districts of Delhi, the statement said. "All the stakeholder State departments, District Administration, besides Army, Air Force, paramilitary forces such as ITBP,National Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Response Force will take part in this exercise," it said. PTI SUN INDIND