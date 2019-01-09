Multi-storied Buildings Segment

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, January 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Company's order book consists of orders worth INR 100 crore for hi-rise buildings Pennar Engineered Building Limited (PEBS Pennar), a part of Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, is witnessing a trend where pre-engineered buildings are now finding a big preference among high-rise buildings. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806125/PEBS_Pennar_Phoenix_Trivium_Hyderabad.jpg )Pre- Engineered Buildings (PEBs) are already well accepted in the construction industry and are always being preferred for industrial applications. Now, in a new trend, PEB is gaining popularity in the residential segment as well as multi-stories office building. The customers these days are preferring Pre-fabricated Steel due to various advantages it has over the conventional concrete buildings.PEBS Pennar, a market leader in pre-engineered buildings, has five on-going projects for residential as well as office buildings aggregating worth INR 100 crore. PEBS Pennar on-going high-rise projects across various cities in India include two residential projects of 11 stories each, two commercial office buildings of 18 stories each and a 6 story school building."Steel has the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any construction material. Moreover, with new construction methods, steel buildings remain a popular choice for office and residential developers. They are super-quick to build at the site itself with significant work can be pre-fabricated at the factory, resulting in jobs getting completed 70-80% quicker compared to traditional concrete buildings. Moreover, steel structures are flexible, making them very good at resisting dynamic forces such as wind or earthquake forces. It can bend without cracking, making them highly resistant to earthquakes," said Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, PEBS Pennar."PEBS Pennar has constantly evolved itself to introduce new benchmarks in pre-engineered buildings and we continue to innovate to provide customised solutions to our customers. With the increasing awareness among the customers about the positives of the Pre-fabricated Steel Structures, we are quite confident that the new generation of office and residential buildings will opt for pre-engineered buildings and PEBS Pennar will be a key beneficiary of this trend," added Mr. Sunil.About PEBS Pennar PEBS Pennar (PENPEBS) is one of the leading custom designed building systems solutions providers in India. Its products and services include pre-engineered buildings, design and engineering services, solar module mounting structures, cold form buildings and structural steel products, which are widely used for various manufacturing, warehousing, industrial, infrastructure, and custom-designed commercial buildings.Pre-engineered buildings offer enhanced speed in delivery and erection, flexibility in expansion, and are capable of withstanding weather pattern changes. It has a technical know-how licensing arrangement with NCI Group, Inc., an established player in the United States' metals buildings market, for supply of standing seam roofing panel system in India under the brand name 'Double Lok. PENPEBS is one of the few companies that offer leak-proof roofing systems in India. For more information, please visit www.pebspennar.com.DISCLAIMER:This release contains "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited undertakes no obligation to periodically revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.Source: PEBS Pennar PWRPWR