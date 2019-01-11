Multiple PILs: NGT directs petitioner to disclose source of litigation funding

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has rapped a petitioner for filing multiple petitions and directed him to disclose the source of funding of various litigations filed before it.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said a public spirited person can raise an issue of "public interest bonafide" but it should not involve "personal gain or oblique" motive behind the alleged pubic interest and the court or tribunal must satisfy itself in this regard and ascertain credentials of such applicants."We accordingly direct the applicant to disclose the sources of funding of various litigations filed before this tribunal so far by him along with the particulars of the applications filed before this tribunal. Such affidavit may be filed within one week," the bench said.The NGT further warned that if the affidavit is not filed, then it "may have to enquire into the motives and objectives of the applicant and, if necessary, debar him from filing any such petitions in future by inferring lack of bonafide or there being personal interest, instead of public interest." The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by Shailesh Singh seeking closure of Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on the ground of pollution. The tribunal noted that the applicant has filed large number of petitions in NGT and the locus sought is on ground that he is a journalist and public spirited person. PTI PKS RCJ