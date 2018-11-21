Mulund's Finest Residences Within Your Reach, Only Till This November

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Pay only 10% to book your Oberoi Realty Dream Home With its ease of access to the eastern and western business districts of the city, Mulund has proved to be the fastest growing suburb in Mumbai. Oberoi Realty entered this evolving suburb with its twin developments Eternia and Enigma , landmarks for discerning home-buyers. The projects have seen an overwhelming response from customers, looking for a premium residence in this serene locale. Hence, the company came up with an easy financing option for these projects in May'18 for the aspiring home-buyers which will soon end on 31st November, 2018.Under the scheme, home-buyers will need to pay just 10% to book an Oberoi Realty home, 15% more to be paid within one year and the entire balance of 75% is linked to possession. Over and above that, if a home-buyer pays 25% of the booking amount, Oberoi Realty will bear 50% of the stamp duty and registration charges. The easy payment scheme is already approved by all leading banks. This is the first such offering from Oberoi Realty, who believes that every home-buyer should be given an opportunity to enhance his lifestyle by helping them customise their cash flows.Created in collaboration with leading partners in construction and design such as Capacite Infraprojects, LERA and HB Design, both residential projects are luxurious sustainable developments overlooking the Western Ghats on one side and the waterways on the other. The projects are well-connected to surrounding areas like Navi Mumbai, Thane, South Mumbai and Western Suburbs of Mumbai. The location also provides effortless access to the upcoming metro line and social infrastructure such as educational institutions, hospitals, amusement hubs, restaurants, shopping malls and hotels.These developments will house well-designed club-houses and leisure zones like play areas for kids, long jogging tracks leading to verdant gardens and expansive walkways. The amenities include landscaped garden, swimming pool, kids pool, two squash courts, launderette, day care centre, salon, gymnasium, steam rooms, yoga/meditation room, Caf and a multi-purpose hall. Eternia and Enigma epitomize the luxurious lifestyle that Oberoi Realty is known for. The property, with its vast green spaces, offers the best of both worlds to its residents - holistic living in the lap of nature, with all the luxuries of a modern life.About Oberoi Realty Limited Oberoi Realty Ltd. is India's leading real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. This mix of innovative design, planning initiatives and use of cutting-edge technologies has enabled the company to successfully deliver 42 completed projects across Mumbai, the financial capital of India. More information about the company is available on http://www.oberoirealty.comForward Looking Statement Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Oberoi Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.For more details on the project Eternia Towers A to D - MahaRERA registration number: P51800006141 Enigma Towers A and B - MahaRERA registration number: P51800002656Source: Oberoi Realty Limited PWRPWR