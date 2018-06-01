MUM-SPICES REVIEW

Select copra weakens on reduced demand

Mumbai, June 1 (PTI) Copra office Alappuzha, copra office Kozhikode and copra edible Mumbai declined further at the spices market here today following reduced demand from stockists and retailers.

Meanwhile, other spices held stable in the absence of any worthwhile buying activities.

Copra office Alappuzha, copra office Kozhikode and copra edible Mumbai prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal each to Rs 12,600, Rs 12,500 and Rs 15,500 from Thursdays closing level of Rs 12,700, Rs 12,600 and Rs 15,600, respectively.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 370/430 (370/430), ginger unbleached (per kg) 160 (160), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 12,600 (12,700), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 12,500 (12,600), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 21,000 (21,000), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,500 (15,600). PTI ARR ARR ARR