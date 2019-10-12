Mumbai-based Artist Krupa Shah Exhibits 'Kara' Featuring PM Modi's Envisioned 'New India'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The four-day exhibition, starting today will witness signature paintings showcasing the latest in abstract art and artworks of orphans associated with Swanath FoundationMUMBAI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krupa Shah, a prominent name in the genre of abstractionism, also donning hats as a social activist, philanthropist, and an entrepreneur, today kick-started her new exhibition titled 'Kara' at Taj Art Gallery, Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba. The exhibition that is open between 10th to 13th October 2019, was inaugurated by Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.'Kara' is a representation of new artworks and achievements of Shah's artistic life with the installation of her one-of-a-kind series, Abhiscka - The Chank - a reflection of her spiritual and emotional connection with the conch; Aum Collection - a depiction of her creativity stemmed out of meditation; and Vintage Buddha Collection - portrayal of her journey into painting created as a shield against sorrow and negative energy. The highlight of the exhibition is a signature painting showcasing Hon'ble PM Modi's message for 'New India' in line with the slogan - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan.The exhibition is open between 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM on all the four days.Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, "I am delighted to be a part of an event that holds works of abstraction set down by Krupa Shah. I am particularly pleased to see the signature painting dedicated to PM Modi's vision of 'New India.' Much can be learned from Krupa since she has the rare artistic gift of being able to illustrate the beauty of our surroundings that is often overlooked by us in our everyday lives. Her art accomplishes this by bringing nature, divinity, and imagination to centre-stage, ultimately pulling-off a difficult task."The abstract art exhibition also displays a collection of artworks devised by the orphans of Swanath Foundation - a voluntary organization working for children who are in need of care and protection. Through a platform like 'Kara', Krupa Shah aims to provide opportunities to young aspiring artists. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the paintings of these orphans will go to Swanath Foundation for their holistic development.Commenting on the event, artist Krupa Shah said, "I am delighted to be hosting Kara to represent 'New India' in a painting that reflects Hon'ble PM Modi's vision to empower Kisan, Jawan, Vigyan, and Anusandhan. It also gives me immense pleasure to guide and offer a platform that serves as an opportunity to the kids of Swanath Foundation to present their strengths and skills through art. 'Kara' is a chance to look into paintings ranging from abstractionism to realism, and everything in between.'Kara' has opened its doors to the public today and has gathered some of the most talked about Indian personalities like Mr.Sanjay Barve, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai; Mr. Dabboo Ratnani - Celebrity Photographer; Mrs. Archana Kochhar - Fashion Designer; Mr. Vikram Fadnis - Fashion Designer; Mr. Shrikant Bhartiya, OSD to Chief Minister at Mantralaya, Maharashtra and Mrs. Manju Lodha - Chairperson of Lodha Foundation among few others.About Krupa Shah:Krupa Shah is an Indian artist who uses colours, textures, and experiences of her artistic life to create rhythmic, bold, and compelling art. Her career spanning two decades, Krupa Shah is a master of palette knife. The art of Shah immerses audiences in a pleasant world of energy, positivity, warmth, and light. She is best known for her signature paintings, Abhiscka - The Chank, Vintage Buddha Collection and Aum Collection.Krupa Shah redefines art with intense imagery that amalgamates spirituality with imagination. Shah, the philanthropist, has taught blind students of 'Happy Home and School for the Blind' to paint, making use of organic scented colours. In a bid to support social causes, Shah has dedicated paintings to the drought-affected farmers of Maharashtra and a tribute to Asifa by raising funds for good. The environmental crusader was also actively involved in helping birds quench their thirst during peak summers by placing over 300 self-carved clay pots across different areas of South Mumbai and planting over 500 trees.Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/krupashah.artist/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/krupashah.artistAbout Swanath Foundation:Swanath is a nodal/voluntary organization working for children who are in need of care and protection. It aims to create awareness for the promotion of family-based services for children who are institutionalized and to prevent institutionalization of children.