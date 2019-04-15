Mumbai-bound flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport Monday after an elderly passenger's health worsened mid-air, an official said.Vistara UK987 flying from New Delhi to Mumbai landed at the airport at 3.15 pm, Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said. He said a medical team at the airport was apprised about the medical emergency to handle the situation.Raza Hussain, 70, was referred to a nearby private hospital in an ambulance with a doctor. He was accompanied by his family member.The flight had 136 passengers on board and two of them were disembarked at the airport here, including a relative of the patient. The flight departed at 4.58 pm for Mumbai, the airport director said. PTI AG DPBDPB