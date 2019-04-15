scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Mumbai-bound flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport Monday after an elderly passenger's health worsened mid-air, an official said.Vistara UK987 flying from New Delhi to Mumbai landed at the airport at 3.15 pm, Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said. He said a medical team at the airport was apprised about the medical emergency to handle the situation.Raza Hussain, 70, was referred to a nearby private hospital in an ambulance with a doctor. He was accompanied by his family member.The flight had 136 passengers on board and two of them were disembarked at the airport here, including a relative of the patient. The flight departed at 4.58 pm for Mumbai, the airport director said. PTI AG DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos