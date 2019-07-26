Mumbai Boy Wins Silver in South Asia Bodybuilding Championship

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 19-year-old Rishi Rajesh Athreya bagged the silver medal in the Junior Men's (under 21 age-group) bodybuilding open title, at the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2019. The event was hosted by the Nepal Body Building and Fitness Association held from 28 to 31 July 2019, at Kathmandu, Nepal. This award is also recognized by the Government of India - Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.One of the youngest competitors in the championship, Rishi beat contenders from Nepal and Afghanistan, to secure the silver medal. The gold was won by Ahmed Mahil Saeed of Maldives.Rishi, a resident of Chembur, Mumbai, is a certified fitness instructor and nutritionist, and an avid proponent of the sport of bodybuilding. His posts on Instagram and videos on YouTube are a repository, as well as a constant source of knowledge, expertise and inspiration for serious bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts.In a sport which lacks formal deep rooted knowledge, Rishi aims at developing both - the brawn and the brain. He has recently enrolled in California State University for an undergraduate course in exercise science, and plans to strengthen his knowledge of the sport and science of bodybuilding.Rishi can be reached for personal consultations on +91-98200-31407, or through his Instagram profile - @rishi_athreyaPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952506/Rishi_Rajesh_Athreya.jpg PWRPWR