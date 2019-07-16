Mumbai building collapse: Priyanka asks Cong workers to help in relief and rescue ops

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged party workers to extend all possible support in the relief and rescue operations at the Mumbai building collapse site.A four-storey residential building collapsed in a congested locality in Mumbai, claiming four lives and leaving over 40 people trapped under the debris."I pray for the well-being of those trapped in the four-storey residential building that collapsed in Mumbai. My condolences to the bereaved families," Priyanka Gandhi said. "Congress workers must extend all support possible in the relief and rescue operations. This is the third such incident recently. Why wasn't action taken on time?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.The building in south Mumbai's Dongri area, which is dotted with narrow lanes, collapsed shortly before noon, trapping over 40 people under the debris. PTI ASK ASK TIRTIR