Mumbai: College peon gets five years' rigorous imprisonment for molesting student

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A court here sentenced a college peon to five years' rigorous imprisonment on Monday for molesting a girl student.Sanjay Gaikwad was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code by Sessions Judge C A Nathani.On January 20, 2015 the student, then 16 years old, had approached Gaikwad to ask about a lecture when he touched her inappropriately, the complainant had alleged.She complained to the principal, who assured her that action would be taken against Gaekwad.After no action was taken, she lodged a complaint at the D N Nagar police station. PTI AVI KRK DIVDIV