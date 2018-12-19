Mumbai Jewellery & Gem Fair to Showcase Statement Pieces From Prime Indian Jewellers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 19, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on the bustling metropolis and surrounding regions by UBM India UBM India, the largest organizer of jewellery fairs in India, announced the launch of its preview B2B jewellery fair in the financial capital - the Mumbai Jewellery & Gem Fair (MJGF). It is slated for 21st to 23rd December, 2018 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The expo will be well-supported by the prominent jewellery associations - GJC, Mumbai Wholesale Gold Association, Surat Jewellery Association, Gem & Jewellery Association Rajkotand Kerala Association. The expo will be an excellent platform for jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, machinery manufacturers and representatives from various trade and governmental organisations, to come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their businesses. The fair will have delegate representatives from Tier I, II and III cities in neighbouring and other regions.Mumbai is the international hub of the jewellery industry in India, which focuses on trends and offers an apt platform to showcase classic creations. Mumbai Jewellery & Gem Fair (MJGF); the B2B show, will feature Hosted Buyers, Buyer - Seller Meets, Designer Conclave, Knowledge Seminars, Networking Dinner and Exclusive Exhibitor Promotions to ensure quality audience and opportunities for continuous engagements with customers. One of the highlights of the show will be a special Artisan's Gallery displaying unique and miniature gold jewellery.Some of the prominent exhibitors at the fair will include Unique Chains, De Beers, Blue stone, Mukti Gold, Jai Gulab Dev, Bhindi Jewelers, Agarwal Gems, Ashlyn Chemunnoor Instruments Private Limited, Bhawani Gold, Bijoux Argent Private Limited, Forevermark Diamonds Private Limited, Godrej, Gold Craft India, Gold Mine Aarzu, Mahek Gold, Mangalmani Jewellers Pvt Ltd., Noraah Jewels Private Limited , Rajeshree Creations, Rosetta Diamond Jewellery Private Limited, S K Seth Company Jewellers, Silver Emporium, Soni Nanalal Bechardas Jewellers, South India Jewellers, and Sukh Bangles and South India Jewellers Chennai, to name a few.The MJGF is one of the five-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) that will be hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.Speaking at the launch of the MJGF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, ""UBM has been an integral part of the jewellery industry for nearly three decades, with its global and domestic expertise in the portfolio. This makes the jewellery vertical a shimmering, multi-city offering across India in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and now in Mumbai. The preview edition of the much anticipated Mumbai Jewellery and Gem Fair will reveal the region's love for upscale, trend-setting, statement jewellery pieces. The MJGF is poised to be a coveted platform with premium exhibitors and attractive features. At the preview edition of MJGF, professionals will witness the clear edge we have over other shows in the vertical, given UBM's global exposure and experience."He added, "With the recent combination of Informa and UBM as one organization, globally, we are now the largest exhibitions organizer in the world with a market capitalization of 10bn and 11,000 team members and are set to go places. With our legacy driven by success, I feel the differentiator for all our shows is the fact that we ask ourselves not what we can do for our customers, but what more we can do for them. As an exciting new chapter is waiting to be written, we sincerely look forward to the industry's support for the preview show of MJGF."UBM India's array of jewellery fairs is characterized by new technology enhancements and continuous innovations through numerous activities such as awards, conferences, road shows, luxury and mini shows that further create relevant conversations around the sector and the show. India's Most Preferred (IMP) is one such initiative. A due diligence campaign, that seeks to discover customers' favoured brands through a survey based on parameters such as jeweller trust factor, collection and range of products, brand recommendation, service quality, and overall brand recognition and recall, the gala IMP night for the jewellery sector is scheduled for December 21, 2018 at Hotel Sahara Star.Industry speaks: Rajendra Verma, Chairman - Hadapsar Association: "UBM organising this massive event UBM India's MJGF, in association with Mumbai wholesale Gold Jewellers, and Gem & Jewellery Council, is going to be an impressive industry event. You will not only witness latest gold, silver, pearl and gem studded jewellery with new designs at this show but also see latest machinery supported by new technology and business support softwares. I would like to invite the entire jewellery fraternity to this exhibition and grab the opportunity for the industry's successful business growth." Mr. Prakash Jain, President, Mumbai Wholesale Gold Jewellers Association: "UBM India is a very old partner but we are happy to renew our association with them for all the upcoming jewellery shows. I request and encourage everyone to register with UBM India for its premier MJGF and CJGF exhibitions." Mr. Saiyyam Mehra, Director, Gem & Jewellery Council: "I would like to congratulate UBM India on the services it offers to the exhibitors and the visitors. They successfully host around 250 exhibitors per show every year in various locations resulting in a diverse customer database. We are also strongly supported by UBM India in all our seminars and congregations." About MJGF: MJGF will be organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit https://mumbai.jewelleryfair.in/ for more information on the DJGF and http://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.About UBM Asia: UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit http://www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.