Mumbai man arrested with 1.3 kg charas in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after 1.3 kg charas was found in his baggage, police said.Durvesh was arrested after the charas was seized during checking by a team of Bhuntar police station at Bajaura, Kullu's Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.A case has been registered, he said, adding that further investigation was on. PTI DJI SOMSOM

