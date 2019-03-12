Mumbai man gets 10 years in jail for raping schoolgirl

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) A court here Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping and impregnating a schoolgirl on the promise of marrying her.Mahesh Jadhav (22) was found guilty of rape under section 376 of IPC and relevant provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act by additional sessions Judge M A Baraliya, who also fined him Rs 20,000.The survivor, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has told court that Jadhav had befriended her at a computer class in suburban Ghatkopar area.In November 2013, Jadhav organised a birthday party for the survivor and asked her to meet him near Ghatkopar railway station.He, however, took her to a lodge and raped her, and after the girl resisted and raised an alarm, promised to marry her, and raped her again.Her ordeal was revealed four months later when a medical check-up found that she was pregnant, following which her family filed a police complaint.During the trial, 13 witnesses, including the medical officer, were examined by additional public prosecutor Geeta Sharma. PTI AVI BNM SOMSOM