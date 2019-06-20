Mumbai police serve notice on Ker CPI(M) chief's son in rape case

Kannur(Ker), Jun 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Police Thursday served a notice on Binoy Kodiyeri, elder son of Kerala CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, asking him to appear before the investigating officers within 72 hours in a rape and cheating case against him, police said.Two Mumbai police officials along with two local police personnel went to Binoy's ancestral home in Kannur district's Thiruvangad this morning to serve him the notice, but he was not at home, they said.The notice was handed over to his relatives there, police sources said.The Mumbai police team had arrived in Kannur on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the complaint lodged against Binoy by a 33-year-old woman from Bihar.The Mumbai police personnel, Sub-Inspector Vinayak Jadav and Dayanand Pawar, had met Kannur Superintendent of Police Prateesh Kumar here.Jadav had later told media personnel that they had not been able to get in touch with Binoy as his phone was switched off.The complainant has alleged she had got acquainted with Binoy in Dubai, where she was working as a bar dancer, and he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.She claimed she has an eight-year-old son from the relationship.Binoy has been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code in the case registered at Oshiwara police station in Andheri, Mumbai. PTI CORR UD SS DIVDIV