Mumbai professor claims to have broken Guinness World record in arranging periodic table

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) An economics professor in a Mumbai college on Friday claimed to have broken the Guinness World Record for arranging 118 chemical elements of periodic table in shortest possible time. According to Meenakshi Agarwal, she is the first woman in the world to do so. "The current record is of 3.15 seconds which was created in Hong Kong. I could do it in 2 minutes 49 seconds," she said at a press conference. The record videos will now be shared with officials at Guinness book for approval of the same. "2019 has been proclaimed as International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements by the United Nations. This record will be my contribution from India for the celebration," she said. Agarwal, teaches Economics at Khandwala College in Mumbai's Malad area.