Mumbai Team Franchisee Owner Unable to Meet Financial Obligations Towards Zee Maharashtra Kushti Dangal

MUMBAI, India, November 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mr. Pranav Rajesh Dake, owner of Zee Maharashtra Kushti Dangal's Mumbai team - Mumbai Astra has regrettably been unable to meet the financial obligations towards Zee Maharashtra Kushti Dangal (ZMKD), its players and technicians. Mr. Dake had signed a term sheet for the maiden season of the ongoing Zee Maharashtra Kushti Dangal but unfortunately has not be able to honor the agreement. The Mumbai team however continues to be a part of ZMKD and would be participating in the ongoing championship.Conceptualised by Zee Talkies, Zee Maharashtra Kushti Dangal is a franchise-based format of wrestling, and the first of its kind event to be televised. The aim was to give this sport an unprecedented platform, akin to the exposure other Indian sports like Kabbadi & Cricket. Zee Talkies would be the first channel to host such an event in the state of Maharashtra between 2nd to 18th November, 2018 at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune with six teams participating in it. Inaugurated at the hands of Shri. Sharad Pawar, Head - Maharashtra Kushti Parishad and Mr. Amit Goenka, CEO - International Broadcast Business the tournament has received much love and support from celebrities like Sai Tamhankar, Nagraj Manjule, Swapnil Joshi, Sonali Kulkarni, Akash Thosar, Tanaji Galgunde, Salim Shaikh, Mansi Naik, Deepali Sayyed, Surekha Punekar, Siddharth Bodke etc. Besides, Mumbai Astra, other 5 participating teams and their owners are Veer Marathwada (Owner Nagraj Manjule), Kolhapuri Mavale (Sai Tamhankar), Vidharbhache Wagh (Owner Swapnil Joshi), Yashwant Satara (Owner Purushottam Jadhav), Puneri Ustad (Owner Shantaram Manave and Paritosh Painter) in this Wrestling Championship.