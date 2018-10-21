Mumbai to host 2 auctions on modern art, automobiles on Oct 26

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Artworks of masters like M F Husain, S H Raza and F N Souza and memorabilia related to Indias finest vintage and classic automobiles will go under the hammer at two auctions here later this week.Osians auctions - Indian Modern & Contemporary Fine Arts; and Automobilia: the Art of the Historical Vehicle - will take place on October 26.Among the 67 lots to be auctioned at the Indian Modern & Contemporary Fine Arts Sale are Ganesh Pyne's "The Night Watch"; Nicholas Roerich's "Maitreya Series"; Husain's "Elephant in Town", "Kashmir" and "Ahmedabad Series"; Raza's "Paysage Corse Series", Jamini Roy's "Cat and Lobster", "Landscape" and "King on a Tiger"; Jehangir Sabavala's "Still Life with Fruit" and Souza's "Townscape".The automobilia auction will see the sale of select paintings of vintage and classic automobiles and carriages; Hollywood and Indian cinema publicity material related to cars; posters, postcards and letters with an automobile connection.The opening preview for both the auctions was held on Saturday."Osian's is back to full strength, ready to serve and help rebuild India's cultural infrastructure and the various art and artifacts markets. With the launch of our Historical Vehicles Auction House Division, we are adding a new dimension to our business," says Osian's Group chairman Neville Tuli. PTI ZMN RDSRDS