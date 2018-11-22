Mumbai Welcomes Leading Global Cardiologists at CSI 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The 70th Annual Conference of Cardiological Society of India will be conducted in Mumbai after a gap of seven years at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex from November 22nd-25th, 2018. It is the country's largest forum for the cardiology fraternity and has over 5000 delegates, national and international faculty. CSI-TV is an initiative at CSI 2018 curated by Medwiz Healthcare Communications.As a ?rst-of-its-kind initiative, the conference organizers have adopted the 'GO GREEN, GO DIGITAL' concept to minimize usage of paper and do their bit for the environment.The Scienti?c Program of the conference is designed to enrich the knowledge of practicing cardiologists and physicians. Its theme, 'Translating Recent Advances to Regional Needs', strives to translate advances in scienti?c knowledge into meaningful steps that can transform patient care and public health. It also boasts of joint sessions with Presidents of premier international cardiac societies such as the American College of Cardiology and the European Society of Cardiology. Other unique events include the CPR Training Workshop and the CSI Run.1. Inaugural Ceremony Shri Ajoy Mehta, Hon. Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will deliver the keynote address. The ceremony will be followed by a cultural extravaganza showcasing the spirit of Mumbai and Maharashtra.Date & Time: Thursday, 22nd November, 7.00 pm-8.00 pm.Venue: Convention Hall A, Conference venue.2. CPR Workshop: As follow-on to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Initiative launched on World Heart Day, 2018, cardiologists from across the country will train public service personnel from the Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade and Police in the art of hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation on CPR manikins. 'Lend your hands to save a heart' is their motto.Date & Time: Sunday, 25th November, 11.00 am onwards.3. CSI Run: Practice what you preach - cardiologists leading by example! An event to promote a heart healthy lifestyle. This will include a ?ve km run within the premises of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).Date & Time: Saturday, 24th November, 6:30am.Venue: Starting from Conference venue.CSI invites everyone to be a part of this mega-event and help spread the message of the CSI Conference 2018 to the general public.Message from Organizing Secretary: Prof Prafulla Kerkar (Head of the Department of Cardiology, King Edward VII Memorial Hospital Mumbai.)"The world over, information and communication technologies are being increasingly applied to treat patients, conduct research and educate healthcare professionals and patients, track diseases and monitor public health - the Era of 'Digital Health' is here! Acknowledging the concept, this year, as a ?rst-of-its-kind initiative, we are launching the 'GO GREEN, GO DIGITAL' campaign as an integral part of the conference proceedings. Also we do understand the role of environmental pollution on cardiovascular diseases making us go green to preserve the eco system and limit use of paper during the conference using and apps and digital media."Message from Organizing Chairman: Prof. Satyavan Sharma (Professor and Head of the Cardiology Department at Bombay Hospital & Institute of Medical Sciences, Mumbai.):"In this CSI 2018, Global Cardiology Societies like European and American Society of Cardiology will join us and in next 4 days exchange of ideas and exposure to best global practices and innovations will occur. This will help all of us to improve healthcare. Being healthy and making people healthy is core to all of us and we invite Mumbaikars to join us cardiologists in the ?ve km run within the premises of the Bandra Kurla Complex."Message from Treasurer: Dr. Charan Lanjewar (Professor, Department of Cardiology, King Edward VII Memorial Hospital Mumbai):"CSI 2018 is a digital conference, with a live relay of all the scienti?c proceedings and deliberations. This concept, in the coming years will have a wider reach to doctors all over the country and world-wide, such that physical presence and travel to conference venue will not be necessary. Eventually this will result in ease of learning with a signi?cant cost saving." Message from Organizing Committee Member: Dr. Amit Vora (Cardiologist at Lilavati & Breach Candy Hospital):"This year we are expanding the much-needed public social awareness of training lay people in saving lives with our unique initiative of 'Lend your hands to save a heart', wherein we are giving hands-on training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation utilizing manikins. This training will be given to ?rst responders and public service personnel from the Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade and Police." http://www.csicon2018.com/