Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh, Muktsar's Manhar Bansal top ISCE class 10 exam with 498 marks

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Punjab's Manhar Bansal topped the ISCE Class 10 examination by scoring 498 out of 500.Results for the exam were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday."I am elated with the marks. I will be honest, I had done well but I did not imagine to score this well,"Kajaria, who had Gujarati as an elective subject, told PTI.However, Bansal was confident of his performance in the exam."I had done the calculation of how much I will be scoring and it was nearly correct. So in a way, I was expecting this," said Bansal, a resident of Muktsar who had taken Punjabi as a subject.The second rank was shared by 10 students with 497 marks while the third rank was bagged by 24 students with 496 marks. The exam was cleared by 98.54 per cent of the total candidates. While the pass percentage of girls is 99.05 per cent, that of boys is 98.12 per cent.