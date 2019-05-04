Mumtaz is alive and fine: Family dismisses death rumours

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Dismissing reports of veteran actor Mumtaz's death, a family member said Friday the yesteryear star is fit and fine. There were reports on social media that the actor passed away Friday. "She is alive, fit and fine. she wants to know why everybody is spreading false news," a family member told PTI. Mumtaz, 70, lives in London with her family. Last year in April, there were rumours about her demise which Mumtaz's younger daughter Tanya had denied on social media. One of the popular actresses in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as "Mela", "Apradh", "Nagin", "Bramachari", "Ram Aur Shyam", "Do Raste" and "Khilona". PTI KKP CK