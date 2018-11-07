Municipal authorities will prosecute shopkeepers throwing garbage into drains: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry, Nov 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said Wednesday shopkeepers here dumping garbage and plastic into drains will be prosecuted.Municipal authorities "will prosecute everyday the shopkeepers throwing their business waste into drains", the former IPS officer said in a Whatsapp message to reporters here.She said a drive had already been launched and defaulters are being issued challan slips.The L-G urged shopkeepers to put garbage and solid waste into bins and said workers attached to the Swachchta corporation would collect the waste.People should realise that the government is raising funds through community participation to clean choked drains, which cause flooding in residential areas and inundate shops in low lying areas, Bedi said. "It is shopkeepers who are throwing their business waste into drains," she said, asking why they could not put garbage in bins of their own. The L-G said traders associations were also sponsoring cleaning of drains and said "shopkeepers should stop putting garbage and plastic into drains""The choice is of the shopkeepers: to be fined or law abiding. They should be better citizens," Bedi said in her message. PTI CORR ANBANB