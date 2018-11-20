Municipal committees of Reasi, Katra get presidents, VPs

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) The municipal committees of Reasi and Katra towns in Jammu and Kashmir got their presidents and vice presidents Tuesday.Elected council members of Reasi and Katra municipal councils (MC) elected president and vice president in their respective councils, officials said.The election process was held at the respective council offices. The local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held last month.In MC Reasi, Sudesh Kumar was elected as the president, while Yograj Raina was elected as the vice president, they said.The entire process was carried out under Returning Officer and ACR Reasi, Harbans Sharma, his associates Vinod and Madan and presiding authority, Tanya Pandoh.In MC Katra, Shashi Gupta bagged the president's seat while Ajay Baru got elected as the vice president, they added.The closely monitored election process was held under SDM Katra, Ashok Choudhary, and CEO Katra MC, Jagdish Mehra. PTI AB CK