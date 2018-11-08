Municipal corporations sprinkle water on dusty roads to reduce dust pollution

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The municipal corporations on Thursday sprinkled water on dusty roads and issued challans for violation of dust pollution control norms as part of efforts to contain pollution. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC) Thursday issued ten challans to defaulters for violating dust control norms and collected Rs 1,70,00 as fines, said a senior official of the civic body. He said water sprinkling exercise will be done on priority basis. "Working on this , the corporation has deployed 85 vehicles for sprinkling water on 22 roads. They have covered a distance of 205.02 km so far," he said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has also deployed 69 vehicles for the purpose that covered a distance of 57.6 km, making 120 trips on Thursday, said an official of the corporation. PTI VIT VIT SNESNE