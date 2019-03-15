Municipal council health inspector arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Bikaner, Mar 15 (PTI) A health inspector of a municipal council was Friday arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for not taking action against a polythene seller, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Health Inspector Sumit Futela was arrested while taking the bribe from complainant Ashish Bajaj for not seizing polythene, ACB additional SP Rajendra Dhindharia said. A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation was underway, he said. PTI CORR AG AAR