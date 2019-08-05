Municipality official held for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) An assistant administration officer in the municipality was arrested on Monday while taking a bribe here, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.Manoj Kumar was posted at Kotputli Municipality and had demanded Rs 54,000 from the complainant to clear his security agency's outstanding dues of Rs 4.50 lakh.The bribe was to be paid in six monthly installments of Rs 9000 each, the officer said, adding that the accused was caught while accepting Rs 27,000-- the payment for three months.A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, he said. PTI AG RHL