Murder accused arrested in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) A murder accused, on the run for 18 years, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, police said. Mohammad Arshad, a resident of Banola village here, was arrested by a special police team from Mendhar area of the border district, they said. Arshad was evading arrest since 2001 and had various charges against him, including attempt to murder under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), they added. PTI TAS MAZ MAZ INDIND

