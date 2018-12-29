Murder accused shot dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A 40 year-old murder accused was shot dead in the Kotwali police station area here, officials said on Saturday.Pramod, charged with the murder of his nephew and out on bail, was shot dead when he had gone to the market Friday evening, police station in-charge R K Singh said. The attackers came on two motorcycles and opened fire at Pramod, killing him on the spot, Singh said. An FIR has been registered against six people based on a complaint filed by Pramod's brother. Old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the crime, he said. PTI COR SAB GVS