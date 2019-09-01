Murder convict holds birthday bash in jail; 7 suspended

Sitamarhi (Bihari), Sep 1 (PTI) Making a mockery of jail rules, a murder convict cut a cake and served mutton curry to other inmates here on his birthday as the 'invitees' recorded the celebration on mobile phones, a video of which surfaced online following which seven prison officials have been suspended.In the undated video, Pintu Tiwari, who is serving life sentence for killing two engineers in Darbhanga, is seen sharing sweets with other inmates who presented him with gifts and took selfies together on their mobile phones, Sitamarhi Jail Superintendent Rajesh Kumar Rai said.A platter of rice and mutton curry was served at the gathering while some of the inmates whipped mobile phones out of their pockets and clicked selfies with Tiwari, he said.Rai said the revelry took place in violation of the jail manual and the entire episode was captured on mobile phones, the entry of which is banned inside the prison.Tiwari, a sharp-shooter of the Mukesh Pathak gang, had carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was arrested from Patna three years ago.It was not clear when the birthday party was held but the video was widely shared on Saturday night, leaving the jail authorities red-faced.Inspector General of Police (Jail) Mithilesh Mishra on Sunday ordered the suspension of seven prison officials. PTI CORR NAC NN CK ABH RT ABHABH