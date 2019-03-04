Murder convict killed by undertrial prisoner in UP jail over use of toilet

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A man, serving a life term after being convicted of killing his wife, has allegedly been beaten to death by an undertrial prisoner after a spat over the use of toilet in Saharanpur district jail, officials said Monday. Mohd Azam, who was serving the life sentence in his wife's murder case, was killed Sunday, Saharanpur District Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said. According to Sharma, Azam, who was kept in solitary confinement cell, was beaten by undertrial inmate Anwer after a spat over using toilet. Azam was rushed to district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the jail official said. A murder case was registered against Anwer who is lodged in the jail in the murder case of his wife. Azam was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his wife's death over dowry in July 2009. Meanwhile, SP (City) Vinit Kumar Bhatnagar said two jail officials have been suspended for negligence in connection with the killing of the inmate. PTI CORR CK