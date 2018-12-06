Murder convict who jumped parole in 2016 arrested from Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A murder convict, who was absconding after being released on parole three years ago, was arrested on Thursday, police said.The man was identified as Mohit Wadhwa (30), a resident of Hissar in Haryana. He was undergoing life imprisonment in a murder case registered against him in 2006 and was released on parole in 2016.Acting on a tip-off that Wadhwa will be coming to Dwarka Sector 20 to meet one of his associates, police laid a trap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. At around 7.15 pm, Wadhwa was intercepted and was eventually nabbed by police, the DCP said, adding that a loaded pistol was seized from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he was planning a robbery. PTI NIT GJS GJS SNESNE