Murdered man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old man was dug out Friday from a Muslim graveyard after he was identified as a Hindu, police said Saturday. The man was killed on June 17 by his three friends who dumped his body in the Yamuna, they said, adding that the body was recovered the next day. He was wrongly identified as a Muslim after which the body was buried at a graveyard, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surjit Kumar said. On the orders of Shamli District Magistrate, the body was exhumed after the man was identified as Sagar, a Hindu, police said. The real identity of the deceased was revealed after the three arrested men confessed to the crime, they said. Sagar was a resident of Haryana's Panipat and his family had lodged a missing complaint on June 17, they said. The body was handed over to the family, police said.