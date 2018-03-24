Murrah bulls at agriculture summit attract attention

Rohtak, Mar 24 (PTI) Murrah breed bulls like Yuvraj and Tyson have turned out to be cash cows for their owners as the bovines are earning them several lakh of rupees every year from breeding business. These popular Murrah breed bulls are catching the attention of a lot of visitors at the three-day long third Agri Leadership Summit -2018 which was inaugurated by Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today. Kurukshetra-based Karamveer Singh whose Murrah-breed bull, named Yuvraj, was participating in the summit, said this the nine-year-old bull was in great demand for the breeding purpose. Singh earns a whopping sum of Rs 1 crore annually from Yuvraj, though he admits that huge amount of expenditure is also involved for its maintenance. The Yuvrajs semen is in great demand in several states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Murrah bull is popular for breeding because Murrah buffaloes are capable of giving higher quantity of milk per lactation as against other mixed breed bovine. Singh said Yuvrajs mother also used to give 26. 5 kl of milk per day. Singh, who also possess other bulls with name of Dhoni, Yograj said a delegation from South Africa had offered Rs 9.25 crore for buying Yuvraj two years back but he refused to sell him.

?It is like my son and I cannot sell it,? he said. Another Rohtak-based breeder Vijay is exhibiting his Murrah breed bull Tyson at the cattle shed in the summit. ?The semen of three-and-a-half years old Tyson are in great demand and we have been earning about Rs 8-10 lakh from him,? said Vijay, resident of Bohar village in Rohtak. Murrah breed traditionally belongs to Rohtak in Haryana. At the summit, visitors were seen taking selfies with the high-priced Murrah breed bulls. PTI CHS DKS MR