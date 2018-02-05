Murugappa Group appoints M M Murugappan as executive chairman

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group today said it has appointed M M Murugappan as the executive chairman.

Murugappan, who was the vice-chairman, succeeds A Vellayan, who served as executive chairman from November 2009, the company said in a statement.

Murugappan is on the board of several companies outside the Murugappa Group including Mahindra & Mahindra and Cyient Ltd as also on the board of Governors of IIT-Madras, for six years till November.

Since November 2009, Murugappan served as the Groups vice-chairman, spearheading technology, innovation and Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) initiatives, the statement said.

In April 2006, Murugappan was appointed chairman of Tube Investments of India (TII).

On the other hand, A Vellayan steered the Groups growth through organic and inorganic initiatives, recording nearly 100 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 15,907 crore in 2008 -09 to Rs 30,023 crore in 2016-17.