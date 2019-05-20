MUSE Global Eyes India as Next Step in International Expansion

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The early childhood education franchise is now actively seeking owners throughout the country LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSE Global, an innovative early childhood education franchise founded by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, has announced plans to expand into India and is actively seeking owners. MUSE Global began offering franchising opportunities throughout the United States and internationally last fall, with India becoming an early front-runner for MUSE schools. "MUSE Global is perfect for the business owner or educator who is dedicated to helping children and their community," said Jeff King, CEO of MUSE Global. "India has a large population of children under the age of 6, which means the country is continuing to examine early childhood development opportunities. It's a perfect time to introduce MUSE School programming to the area." India is one of several international locations with MUSE Global expansion plans. Prospective owners around the world have been examining the benefits of a MUSE School franchise, a school dedicated to helping children explore their passions, learn core academics and focus on sustainability. A 2011 Census recorded 164 million children in India aged 0-6, which is larger than the entire population of Japan. As such, early childhood education has become a priority for many organizations in India. According to UNICEF, several constitutional and policy provisions have been made in an effort to provide universal access to quality early childhood education. "Offering early childhood educational opportunities is critical when it comes to putting a child on the path to success," said Rebecca Amis, cofounder and chief innovation officer of MUSE Global. "At MUSE, we want education to shape children: who they are and who they will become. The MUSE Global program nurtures their passions while teaching them about life, self-efficacy, sustainability and so much more." MUSE Global, the international franchise brand of MUSE School, has gained worldwide attention not only for its unique passion-based and child-centered education model but for its focus on sustainability. Encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle among students, MUSE Global offers 100% organic, plant-based lunch programs and specialized courses such as Seed-to-Table.For more information, please visit https://museglobal.org/franchise-opportunities/. About MUSE Global MUSE Global is an international child-centered educational system offering effective, innovative and passion-based learning experiences within a plant-based, sustainable environment. Founded in 2006 as MUSE School by James Cameron, Suzy Amis Cameron and Rebecca Amis, the school quickly grew to two campuses and has now relaunched as MUSE Global, an international franchise system dedicated to sharing its vision of educating and inspiring our future leaders to live consciously with themselves, with one another and with the planet. To learn more about MUSE Global, enrollment and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.museglobal.org/. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886929/MUSE_Global_Eyes_India_Expansion.jpg PWRPWR