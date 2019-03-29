Music-comedy festival to celebrate April Fools' day

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) With an immersive experience of hip-hop music, comedy, and food, popular comedians like Kunal Kamra, Kaneez Surka, and Rahul Subhramaniam along with Indian rappers like Naezy, Nash Jr, Shah Rule among others will highlight the April Fools' Fest here. With over 20 artistes, the Bira 91 April Fools' Fest will take place on March 30 here at the NSIC grounds in Okhla. The two-day summer celebration will showcase a musical line-up including the likes of Raja Kumari, Prabh Deep, The One Eight Project, MoCity, and Seedhe Maut & Sez among others.As part of the comic acts there will be Aadar Malik and Naveen Richard from the 'Improv Dream Team', along with acts by Rohan Joshi, Nishant Suri, Rahul Dua, Prashasti Singh, Sejal Bhat and Aishwarya Mohanraj. The 2nd edition of the festival will also see "Kommune Hour", an hour-long storytelling and spontaneity. "The artists participating include Kautuk Srivastava, a comic, screenwriter and member of SnG Comedy; Hari Sankar, the Co-Founder and CEO of the up and coming start-up, Beatmap, and Director of Strategy at Kommune, Sheena Khalid, a theatre director, writer and actor based in Mumbai, filmmaker Shikhar Kamat who will showcase interesting magic tricks and story teller Tess Joseph," the organisers said.The festival will come to a close on March 31. PTI MAHMAH