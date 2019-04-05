Music, poetry festival aims to spread message of unity

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A music and poetry festival that will see participation by poets like Irshad Kamil and Waseem Barelvi, aims to spread awareness about unity amongst the youth. The day-long festival 'Jashn-e-Ittihaad', organised by Delhi-based entertainment company Question Associates Pvt Ltd, will be held at the Jamia Milia Islamia central university here on Saturday."Jashn-e-Ittihaad is one of a kind event where people will get to enjoy soulful Hindi and Urdu poetry, music and performances that will not only make them feel good but will also spread awareness about unity and integrity," Ruhi Ganguly, founder-CEO of Question Associates Pvt Ltd, said.The musical evening will open with the national anthem and a dance performance by young artistes Yuvraaj Katiyal and Mahira Katyal, followed by a performance by Irshad Kamil and his band -- The Ink Band.Mushaira by noted poets like Munawwar Rana, Waseem Barelvi, Shakeel Jamali, Iqbal Ashhar, and Madan Mohan Danish among others will bring the evening to an end."The performances by the curated artiste line-up is sure to keep the audience mesmerized and instill in them the importance of unity and how it can help individuals, or nation beat all the odds and help us create a happier place for one and all," organisers said. PTI MAH TRSTRS