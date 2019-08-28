Muslim bodies question way of abrogating Article 370 provisions

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Several prominent Muslim organisations on Wednesday raised questions over the manner in which the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, saying neither peace can be established nor loyalty can be bought by "disregarding basic principles of the Constitution", a statement said.In a meeting organised at Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Muslim organisations called for restoring the fundamental rights in Kashmir and said the government should ensure there is peace and normalcy there.It was attended by representative of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind, All India Jakat Foundation, Jamiat-e-Ahle-Sunnat Karnataka, All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat and All India Muslim Personal Law Board.In a joint statement, the outfits said that they have faith in the Supreme Court which is now hearing the matter. "We are questioning the way Article 370 was revoked and also express our opposition. The matter is with the Supreme Court now. We should trust the apex court's judgement and should take steps accordingly after the verdict is out," the statement said. The statement said that Article 370 was applied to Jammu and Kashmir in a constitutional way and it should have been revoked in the same manner. The statement also added that it is the prime duty of every citizen to maintain unity and integrity of the country and there cannot be any compromise with it."In the Constitution, the principles of equality, justice and human rights also play a role in protecting the unity and integrity of the country." "By disregarding these principles neither peace can be established nor loyalty can be bought," the statement said.They also appealed to the youth not to fall into the trap of "inimical forces and irresponsible media". Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Jafar-ul-Islma Khan also participated in the meeting. PTI NOU PR RHL RT RHL