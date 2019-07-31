Muslim women celebrate passage of triple talaq bill in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jul 31 (PTI) Muslim women gathered at the state BJP office here on Wednesday to celebrate with party leaders the passage of the triple talaq bill in Parliament. They distributed sweets and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a major step towards empowering them. "Through the passage of the historic legislation by both Houses of Parliament, the prime minister has fulfilled his commitment to Muslim women," Pradesh BJP general secretary Anil Goyal told reporters. "The law against triple talaq means freedom of Muslim women from the constant fear of divorce," he said at a press conference which followed the celebration. Praising Modi for pursuing his goal with resolve and finally achieving it, he said the legislation was passed several times by the Lok Sabha but scuttled due to opposition by some parties in the Rajya Sabha. "Triple talaq is banned in 22 countries of the world but the credit for doing it in India goes exclusively to Modi," Goyal said. "The passage of the historic legislation by both Houses of Parliament paves the way for it becoming a law. Muslim women are happy about it and they have proved it by joining the celebration," Pradesh BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said. The party's co-media incharge Shadab Shams also expressed happiness at the passage of the bill, saying it will end a bad social practice. PTI ALM AAR