Muslims across country want to abolish section 370: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar Thursday claimed that Muslims across the country are in favour of abolishing Section 370 and it is only the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir which are against it.Addressing a gathering at an event on 'Role of Muslims in electoral battle', he said the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that benefits of all social welfare schemes reached the poor among Muslims as well."The Modi government religiously followed its principal of 'with all, development for all' and unlike other parties did not indulge in politics of appeasement. All benefits such as power connections, LPG cylinders and built-up houses were also provided to the poor among Muslims," he said.Kumar is the patron-in-chief of the Muslim Rahstriya Manch, an organisation for the welfare of Muslims that has been advocating abolishing triple talaq in the community.Talking about Section 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS functionary said it would be beneficial for the country to abolish this act and people across the country, including Muslims are in its favour."Barring regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, all Indians, including Muslims, want to abolish the Section 370. The state is and will remain integral part of the country there should not any doubts about that," he said. He said Muslims are supporting the BJP and Modi, as they have realised that parties that were claiming to be their biggest well wishers have done nothing for them.Kumar said there will be a sizeable increase in the number of Muslims voting for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. PTI JTR AAR